Prairieton Fire Department mourning loss of firefighter killed in line of duty

Prairieton Fire Department leaders say they are asking for prayers after their district chief,...
Prairieton Fire Department leaders say they are asking for prayers after their district chief, David Phelps, was killed in the line of duty Thursday evening.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Prairieton Fire Department leaders say they are asking for prayers after their district chief was killed in the line of duty Thursday evening.

The department says District Chief David Phelps died tragically on Nov. 2 of an apparent heart attack while on the scene of a structure fire.

Phelps has been serving the community for over 59 years, officials say. He has held many positions and has served as district chief for the past several years.

“He was a highly respected firefighter that had a love and passion for the job,” the department says.

He was named the 2023 Indiana Volunteer Firefighter of the Year by the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association. Phelps is survived by his wife and two children.

“This is a great loss for our department, the community, and his family,” leaders say. “Please continue to pray for strength for his friends, family, and fellow firefighters.”

