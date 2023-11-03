Man in custody following standoff on county’s southeast side
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says one man is in custody following a standoff Friday afternoon on the county’s southeast side.
Police say they were serving a warrant along Adams Center Road, near E Tillman Road, when the wanted man barricaded himself inside an area home just after 11 a.m.
Officers say the man has several active warrants and was armed with a knife. Police say no one else was inside the home.
Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, police say the man surrendered peacefully. He has been identified as 30-year-old Amerus Rudd of Fort Wayne.
Officers say his warrants include violation of probation for theft of a firearm and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, escape and failure to return to lawful detention, and violation of probation for aggravated battery.
