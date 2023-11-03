Man in custody following standoff on county’s southeast side

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says one man is in custody following a standoff Friday afternoon on the county’s southeast side.

Police say they were serving a warrant along Adams Center Road, near E Tillman Road, when the wanted man barricaded himself inside an area home just after 11 a.m.

Allen County Sheriff's Department responding to barricaded subject on Adams Center Road (Provided)

Officers say the man has several active warrants and was armed with a knife. Police say no one else was inside the home.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, police say the man surrendered peacefully. He has been identified as 30-year-old Amerus Rudd of Fort Wayne.

Officers say his warrants include violation of probation for theft of a firearm and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, escape and failure to return to lawful detention, and violation of probation for aggravated battery.

