Gov. Holcomb awards millions in Community Crossings grants to northeast Indiana cities

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb visited northeast Indiana Friday morning along with Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) officials to award more than $90 million in Community Crossings matching grants.

Gov. Holcomb joined community leaders at the Eagles Theatre in Wabash to announce $91.5 million in grants as part of his Next Level Roads program, created to help fund local road projects.

“Community Crossings continues to provide opportunities for Indiana local communities, large and small, to make connectivity and safety road improvements for Hoosier families and our visitors,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The importance of this matching grant program is immediately obvious as we take our award-winning statewide infrastructure network to the next level.”

Interested communities submitted applications for funding during a call for projects over the summer. The Community Crossings initiative, funded by the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund, has provided nearly $1.5 billion in state matching funds since 2016.

A list of cities in 21Country that received funding are as follows. A full list can be found here.

Township/CityTotal Funds Awarded
Angola$762,384.33
Auburn$937,500.00
Berne$579,883.44
Columbia City$1,000,000.00
Decatur$810,508.10
Dekalb County$1,000,000.00
Garrett$743,951.25
Grabill$1,000,000.00
Huntington$496,507.60
Kendallville$334,017.76
Ligonier$386,667.00
New Haven$1,000,000.00
Ossian$651,096.25
Portland$153,164.10
South Whitley$768,000.00
Wabash$236,379.74
Wells County$416,624.35

Leaders say the next call for projects will open in January. For more information about the grant program, visit INDOT’s website.

