Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is offering a Thanksgiving meal to-go

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is providing a meal to-go this Thanksgiving.

Per the Rescue Mission’s Facebook page, the meals will be offered the day before Thanksgiving, November 22, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Officials say they will be preparing to serve 5,000 meals that night.

Regular meal services will be available on Thanksgiving Day.

You can volunteer at the Rescue Mission by visiting their website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.