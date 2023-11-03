Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes announces March tour stop in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes has announced a new comedy tour that will include shows in Fort Wayne.

Per Johnson-Reyes’ social media page, she will be performing at the Summit Comedy Club at 5535 St. Joe Road on March 22 and 23.

The comedian, in addition to her Netflix specials, was featured on MADtv and has appeared in movies like “Moms’ Night Out,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel,” and on television shows like “Life & Beth” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm”.

Two shows are available each night, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9:45 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through Summit Comedy Club’s website.

