Allen County Sheriff’s Department responding to crash at the intersection of Springfield Center and Spencerville Road

Spencerville and Springfield Center
Spencerville and Springfield Center(Google Maps)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County officers are responding to a crash at the intersection of Springfield Center and Spencerville Road, near Harlan.

2 people have been reported to be in serious condition.

Per the department, the entire intersection is shut down. They are asking people to avoid the area.

More information here as it becomes available.

