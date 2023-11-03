Allen County police responding to barricaded subject on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says crews are investigating after a man barricaded himself during a warrant service Friday morning.

Police say they were serving a warrant along Adams Center Road, near E Tillman Road, when the wanted man barricaded himself inside an area home just after 11 a.m.

Officers say the man has several active warrants and is possibly armed with a knife. Police say they are unsure at this time whether or not anyone else is inside the home.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area.

SWAT crews and additional officers were called to the scene to assist in the investigation. Stay tuned for updates.

