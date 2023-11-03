25 Auburn businesses to participate in annual Chocolate & Wine Trail Friday night

By Jessica Walter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Auburn Main Street Association will host their annual Chocolate Trail through downtown Auburn Friday night. The trail features free sweet treats spanning across 25 Auburn local businesses.

This annual event is part of their monthly “First Friday” series and organizers say it’s among the most popular events of the year.

The chocolates on the trail are all made through student programs within schools in Dekalb County. There will also be extra treats available at a cost depending on the business.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD respond to shooting
FWPD: Man, minor hurt in Swinney Ave. shooting
DeKalb County police investigating pedestrian struck, killed by train early Tuesday
Neighbors concerned over proposed Fort Wayne data center
Neighbors concerned over proposed Fort Wayne data center
Larry P. Andrus Jr.
Van Wert Police are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple counts, including murder
Pontiac Street Market set to open to public Monday

Latest News

“Turkey Totes”: Putting food on tables from the comfort of your home
“Turkey Totes”: Putting food on tables from the comfort of your home
Healthier Moms and Babies
“Fighting for Firsts”: Combating infant mortality in Allen County
Trick or treaters enjoyed a Halloween full of snow.
Residents surprised by a white Halloween
“Day with so many distractions”: FWPD shares safety reminders for Halloween night