25 Auburn businesses to participate in annual Chocolate & Wine Trail Friday night

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Auburn Main Street Association will host their annual Chocolate Trail through downtown Auburn Friday night. The trail features free sweet treats spanning across 25 Auburn local businesses.

This annual event is part of their monthly “First Friday” series and organizers say it’s among the most popular events of the year.

The chocolates on the trail are all made through student programs within schools in Dekalb County. There will also be extra treats available at a cost depending on the business.

For more information, visit their website.

