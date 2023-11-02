Winter Jam 2024 returns to the Memorial Coliseum this February

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Winter Jam 2024, Christian music’s biggest tour, returns to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on February 15, 2024.

Per a news release sent out Thursday, the tour will visit a total of 39 cities and arenas around the country and include performances by Crowder, Lecrae, CAIN, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber, and Newsong.

Officials say that no tickets will be required to attend Winter Jam. Admission is a $15 donation at the door.

For more information, you can click HERE.

Organizers say Winter Jam was founded over 20 years ago and continues its original mission of asking for a low donation at the door to “allow as many people as possible to hear the gospel.”

