“Turkey Totes”: Putting food on tables from the comfort of your home

By Jessica Walter
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Blessings in a Backpack is packing “Turkey Totes” for children within the Fort Wayne Community School District to ensure children have nutritious food to eat over Thanksgiving weekend.

According to Executive Director Jama Ross, 70% of students in the FWCS district are struggling with food insecurity. Blessings in a Backpack packs bags of food so students can leave school Friday afternoon with a bag of food for the weekend.

This fall, Blessings in a Backpack is packing an extra bag of food ahead of Thanksgiving, so every student involved with the organization knows they’re not forgotten. They collect items like granola bars, meat sticks, applesauce and crackers that are easy to eat and open by all age groups within the school district.

To donate, all you have to do is visit their Amazon link here and items will be sent directly to the Blessings in a Backpack organization to be packed and delivered for Thanksgiving break.

