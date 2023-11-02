Pontiac Street Market set to open to public Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Residents can look forward to the grand opening of the Pontiac Street Market within the coming days.

City leaders, including Mayor Tom Henry and the city’s Community Development Division, were part of a media tour inside the new full-service grocery store in the 900 block of E. Pontiac St.

According to a news release, the market will provide healthy food options in an area of the city that is often considered a food desert.

City leaders say the market comes as it was described as a “vital need” in multiple community meetings.

Officials say the market will provide:

Fresh produce

Meats

Dairy

Prepared foods

Baked goods

Sandwich counter

Grocery pickup

Back in March, the city began construction on the Pontiac Street Market after a $2.8M investment was made in the area.

The market’s operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 9-7, and from 10-6 on Sundays. The SubConnection sandwich counter will open every day at 11 a.m.

