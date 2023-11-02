Parkview SW Outpatient Center now open to the public

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Health officials held a ribbon-cutting for a new center on the city’s southwest side.

The Parkview Southwest Outpatient Center opened for patients on Wednesday, expanding access to care, according to Parkview officials.

According to a news release, the new outpatient center is the “newest and largest facility on the Parkview Southwest campus.”

The new facility is located at 8202 Glencairn Blvd., and is a three-story building with more than 98,000 square feet staffed with a concierge team and kiosks for faster registration, the release says.

Parkview SW officials say the first floor of the building includes an emergency room combined with an urgent care facility. Officials also say the ER will be run 24/7, and the urgent care will operate from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Leaders say the second floor will have various specialties, including urology, neurosciences, allergy and asthma, and general surgery, while the third floor will be home to Orthopaedics Northeast, which will open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indianapolis man arrested for dealing a controlled substance, faces possession charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after police said they found drugs during a traffic stop.

News

McMillen Health launches anti-vaping campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The McMillen Health Center says they are stepping in to combat a growing problem in younger people.

News

21Alive News at 6

Parkview SW Outpatient Center now open to the public

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at 6

McMillen Health launches anti-vaping campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

Latest News

News

Neighbors concerned over proposed Fort Wayne data center

Neighbors concerned over proposed Fort Wayne data center

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Frustrations are mounting for some neighbors in southeast Fort Wayne after learning about the proposal of a 75-foot-tall data center to be built near their homes.

News

Neighbors concerned over proposed Fort Wayne data center

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Stock photo

ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Swayzee

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Police in Grant County are investigating a shooting involving a police officer.

News

Fort Wayne Community Schools preparing for referendum vote to come.

FWCS campaigning for your yes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kara Porzuczek
FWCS referendum vote fastly approaching as Election Day is around the corner.

News

Fort Wayne Community Schools preparing for referendum vote to come

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...

Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Knight’s family made the announcement on social media on Wednesday night, saying he was surrounded by family members at his home in Bloomington, Indiana.