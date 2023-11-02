Parkview SW Outpatient Center now open to the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Health officials held a ribbon-cutting for a new center on the city’s southwest side.

The Parkview Southwest Outpatient Center opened for patients on Wednesday, expanding access to care, according to Parkview officials.

According to a news release, the new outpatient center is the “newest and largest facility on the Parkview Southwest campus.”

The new facility is located at 8202 Glencairn Blvd., and is a three-story building with more than 98,000 square feet staffed with a concierge team and kiosks for faster registration, the release says.

Parkview SW officials say the first floor of the building includes an emergency room combined with an urgent care facility. Officials also say the ER will be run 24/7, and the urgent care will operate from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“The Parkview Southwest Outpatient Center is unlike any of Parkview’s other facilities because it offers a new level of convenience and flexibility. “From its unique Emergency Room/Urgent Care model – the first of its kind in the region – to the multiple specialty services available, this facility was designed to improve the delivery of outpatient care. We are excited to open the Parkview Southwest Outpatient Center as we near the completion of our redesigned Parkview Southwest campus.”

Leaders say the second floor will have various specialties, including urology, neurosciences, allergy and asthma, and general surgery, while the third floor will be home to Orthopaedics Northeast, which will open in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.