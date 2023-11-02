Neighbors concerned over proposed Fort Wayne data center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Frustrations are mounting for some neighbors in southeast Fort Wayne after learning about the proposal of a 75-foot-tall data center to be built near their homes.

Now, neighbors are speaking up about their worries.

“Most stuff circles around the sound,” Jason Miller, who lives near the proposed location, said. Not just the fact that it’s an annoyance, but we deal with health concerns from sound pollution.”

Some neighbors put together a Facebook group opposing the project.

They feel their worries are validated, citing coverage of similar concerns in other parts of the country where some homeowners have to deal with constant noise from the buildings.

“Most of us when you talk to them, the issue isn’t putting up a data center, it’s location to homes,” Miller said.

Miller and other neighbors like Greg Trable have brought their concerns to city leaders.

“We really didn’t feel like we got specific answers to specific questions,” Trable said.

As they continue to learn more about the proposed project, Miller hopes everyone involved can have a discussion before any decisions are made.

“Right now, it seems like it’s just full steam ahead and we just kind of want to put the brakes on and get some answers to some very legitimate questions,” Miller said.

21Alive reached out to the city of Fort Wayne for comment and they sent the following statement:

We are aware that property owners in the area of the proposed data center campus have raised concerns about noise levels. These concerns were also shared with the applicant’s representatives at a recent neighborhood meeting held on Oct. 25 in the City of New Haven. The developer has shared that it intends to provide enhanced screening and buffering in the areas of greatest concern as the project is developed.

A public hearing to discuss the project is being held at Citizens Square on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

You can view the proposal here.

