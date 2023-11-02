McMillen Health launches anti-vaping campaign

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The McMillen Health Center says they are stepping in to combat a growing problem in younger people.

Officials with the center say teachers in Fort Wayne have started to see younger students vaping.

McMillen Health recently launched a new anti-vaping campaign in response to the growing problem.

The fundraising goal, according to officials, is to raise more than $20,000 by the end of the year.

The center says the funds raised will be used for educational programs for children in third through fifth grade.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

