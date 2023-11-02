ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Swayzee

A state police spokesperson said there was “no ongoing threat to the public.”
By WTHR
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SWAYZEE, Ind.. (WTHR) - Police in Grant County are investigating a shooting involving a police officer.

In a social media post, Indiana State Police Sgt. Steven Glass said they were investigating an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public. No officers have been injured. More information will be released later today,” the post concluded.

Swayzee is a town just west of Marion and about 63 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Swayzee map
Swayzee map(Google Maps)

