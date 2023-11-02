Indianapolis man arrested for dealing a controlled substance, faces possession charges

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Indianapolis man was arrested on Monday after police said they found drugs during a traffic stop.

Indiana State Police said in a news release that 31-year-old Kenneth Beeler was pulled over around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-70 near New Castle by a trooper. Police say Beeler was speeding.

The trooper who pulled Beeler over said he noticed “criminal activity,” and called the Henry County K-9 sergeant for backup.

Police officials said when the sergeant arrived with the K-9 officer, they did an “open-air sniff” on the vehicle, and the K-9 confirmed drugs were inside the car.

Officers said they searched the car and found several drug items, including Oxycodone, marijuana, and synthetic opioids.

Beeler was arrested and faces multiple charges, including dealing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a narcotic drug.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.