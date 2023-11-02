‘He influenced my life in ways I could never repay:’ IU community reacts to passing of Bob Knight

Members of the Indiana University community and the sports world are remembering Bob Knight, who died Wednesday at the age of 83.
By WTHR and WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHR) — Members of the Indiana University basketball community and others from across the sports world are reacting to the death of Bob Knight.

Quinn Buckner, who was a senior on IU’s 1976 national championship team and also earned All-American honors for the Hoosiers, said Wednesday “is a terribly sad day for the IU Basketball family.”

IU men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson played for Knight from 1976-1980, earning All-American honors as a senior.

“I am so blessed that he saw something in me as a basketball player. He influenced my life in ways I could never repay. As he did with all his players, he always challenged me to get the most out of myself as a player and more importantly, as a person,” Woodson said in a statement released by IU.

Calbert Cheaney, who still holds the men’s basketball scoring record in the Big Ten, recalled a gesture Knight made when he set the mark.

“When I was blessed enough to get the scoring record, against Northwestern back in ‘93, the coach, he always was about team, so the fact that he ended up stopping the game, which was surprising to me, he ended up stopping the game. I can’t remember how much time was up on the clock in the second half when I got the record, and he presented me with the ball and everything. I learned later that he was the one responsible for that,” Cheaney told WFIE-TV in Evansville. “That’s why we don’t have names on the back of our jerseys, because the theme, it’s all about Indiana on the front and no names on the back. It’s all about team, and when he did that, it was a special moment.”

Tom Crean, who coached the Hoosiers from 2008-2017, paid tribute to Knight on social media.

“It was truly an honor to coach where Bob Knight did and to work at such an iconic program as Indiana Basketball. It was a great day when we could see that he finally returned. Our deepest condolences and sympathies to his Family, staffs, players, managers and countless fans,” he wrote.

Isiah Thomas, who was on Knight’s second national championship team at IU, posted a photo with the coach on Instagram with the post “Coach Knight Rest in Peace.”

“Lots of teammate tears flowing tonight for our coach,” Thomas said.

Current IU women’s basketball coach Teri Moren spoke with 13 Sports director Dave Calabro about Knight after the Hoosiers’ exhibition game against Northwood Wednesday night.

“We’ve lost a legend. We’ve lost the ‘GOAT,’” Moren said. “My earliest memories of him are growing up in southern Indiana, that’s all I knew, you know, was Indiana basketball and Coach Bobby Knight.”

Dan Dakich, who played for Knight from 1981-1985, then worked as an assistant coach from 1985-1997, posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday evening.

“I loved playing for Coach Knight. I did. I thought he was always fair. And I’ll argue with anybody ... anybody, anytime, anywhere, when I say he’s the best basketball coach to ever walk the sideline,” Dakich said.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb wrote, “There will never be another Coach Knight and the banners that hang in Assembly Hall will forever remind us of his time, impact and dominance.”

At Purdue Wednesday night, the Hoosiers’ archrival held a moment of silence in memory of Knight before the Boilermakers’ men’s basketball exhibition game against Grace College.

Thursday morning, the Purdue Men’s Basketball account on X wrote, “Our thoughts and prayers go to the @IndianaMBB and Knight families at the passing of legendary head coach Bob Knight. College basketball was impacted greatly by Coach Knight and he will be missed.”

Gene Keady’s statement reads in part, “Bob was one of those guys that had everyone’s respect as a coach, but he was a great friend to me. He was special in my career because although we had many battles, we always respected each other and the game.”

“Coach Knight was truly one of a kind, with a passion for the sport and a personality that was larger than life on and off the court. In the state where basketball is life, he came to personify the game for countless Hoosiers and millions of others across the world. He will be missed terribly, and we at Pacers Sports & Entertainment keep him and his family in our prayers,” the Pacers wrote Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay also paid tribute on X, posting, “Rest in peace, the legendary Bobby Knight.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

