UPDATE: FWPD responding to shooting near the intersection of Stophlet Street and Riedmiller Avenue

UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.

Per a press release from FWPD, officers initially responded to reports of shots being fired.

While in route, dispatchers received additional information stating that an adult male and a juvenile male had been shot and were on the way to the hospital.

Officers at the hospital found an adult male in life-threatening condition and a juvenile male in stable condition.

One juvenile suspect is being detained and 2 other persons of interest have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is responding to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Stophlet Avenue and Riedmiller Avenue.

Dispatchers confirmed that one individual was in life-threatening condition. Officers on the scene have advised that juveniles were involved.

21Alive’s Taylor Williams is on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.

