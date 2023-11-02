UPDATE: FWPD responding to shooting near the intersection of Stophlet Street and Riedmiller Avenue

FWPD respond to shooting
FWPD respond to shooting(staff)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 7:45 p.m.

Per a press release from FWPD, officers initially responded to reports of shots being fired.

While in route, dispatchers received additional information stating that an adult male and a juvenile male had been shot and were on the way to the hospital.

Officers at the hospital found an adult male in life-threatening condition and a juvenile male in stable condition.

One juvenile suspect is being detained and 2 other persons of interest have been identified and are cooperating with the investigation.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is responding to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Stophlet Avenue and Riedmiller Avenue.

Dispatchers confirmed that one individual was in life-threatening condition. Officers on the scene have advised that juveniles were involved.

21Alive’s Taylor Williams is on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Knight (247sports)
Legendary basketball coach Bob Knight has passed away
City of Fort Wayne sues Kia and Hyundai over rise in car thefts
FWA shares sad news
FWA shares sad news: Hospitality PAWS team member Dana has passed away
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
Fiery Boone County semi crash leaves two dead

Latest News

21Alive News at 6
Tips on how to avoid falling victim to credit card skimming
Jaylon Smith Signs with Raiders
21Alive News at 4
Pontiac Street Market opens Monday
Three arrested in Huntington in connection to card skimming found at local bank
Tips on how to avoid falling victim to credit card skimming