FWCS campaigning for your yes

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - November is here meaning Election Day is right around the corner. Many big elections are happening in the area with one being all about education. Fort Wayne Community Schools recently released a series of ads asking you to vote yes on their referendum this November.

The focus of the referendum is to strengthen students’ well-being and security. F-W-C-S began their new protocols, to keep students safe, as test at Southside High School and so far, it has proven to be a success.

“We’re pleased to say we have data that shows disciplinary incidents are down, failure rates are down and we have not had any weapons that have been at Southside. So, so far, the tentative data shows impressive results.”

Matt Schiebel, FWCS Director

One of the biggest challenges the school is facing in passing the referendum is the way it is worded on the ballot. It refers to a 12% property tax increase, but that is just one of several taxing units. In the end, the tax increase people will actually see is between 3% and 4%.

The goal is to make Fort Wayne’s schools safer than they already were. They plan to do this by adding stronger security measures, plus more access to mental health resources for students.

