Fantasy of Lights returns for 9th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fantasy of Lights is set to return for it’s 9th year and organizers are ready for the big crowds.

According to organizers this is the largest display in the entire county for their rate, which is $15 per car. The two mile route, with more than 550 light displays stretched through all of Franke Park.

Returning this year is Santa Claus! In the Christmas village, folks will be handing out free hot chocolate on select nights.

New this year will be ten new light displays.

”You’ll see so many Blue Jacket success stories and testimonials. They will actually be taking cash at your car window and it’s beautiful because you can see, just from your own eyes the testimony of what Blue Jacket does for this community. not just providing a great light show, but we provide a great service to individuals who want that opportunity.”

Also returning this year are the special themed nights like teacher appreciation, decorate your car night, four-legged friend night and more. The display opens up November 19.

Click here to learn more about this year’s display.

