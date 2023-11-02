Fantasy of Lights returns for 9th year

By Emilia Miles
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fantasy of Lights is set to return for it’s 9th year and organizers are ready for the big crowds.

According to organizers this is the largest display in the entire county for their rate, which is $15 per car. The two mile route, with more than 550 light displays stretched through all of Franke Park.

Returning this year is Santa Claus! In the Christmas village, folks will be handing out free hot chocolate on select nights.

New this year will be ten new light displays.

”You’ll see so many Blue Jacket success stories and testimonials. They will actually be taking cash at your car window and it’s beautiful because you can see, just from your own eyes the testimony of what Blue Jacket does for this community. not just providing a great light show, but we provide a great service to individuals who want that opportunity.”

Tony Hudson, Executive Director Blue Jacket, Inc.

Also returning this year are the special themed nights like teacher appreciation, decorate your car night, four-legged friend night and more. The display opens up November 19.

Click here to learn more about this year’s display.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager in Sunday shooting on city’s south side dies, identified by coroner
Orland man killed in crash, police say
scene
UPDATE: One man in life-threatening condition after officer-involved shooting on West Main Street
A 6-year-old Georgia boy is in the hospital after investigators say he was hit by a car while...
6-year-old hit by car while trying to catch school bus, troopers say
Richard Allen
New trial date set in Delphi murders case for 2024

Latest News

Bob Knight
Legendary basketball coach Bob Knight has passed away
21Alive News at 5
Night of Lights
FW Vegan Restaurant Week
Vegan Fort Wayne announces 3rd Annual Vegan Restaurant Week starting November 13
City of Fort Wayne sues Kia and Hyundai over rise in car thefts