DeKalb County police investigating pedestrian struck, killed by train early Tuesday
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving a pedestrian being struck and killed by a train.
Police say the crash happened along the CSX tracks on County Road 3 in Garrett. On-scene deputies verified that one person was struck by a passing train and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.
