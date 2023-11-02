DeKalb County police investigating pedestrian struck, killed by train early Tuesday

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving a pedestrian being struck and killed by a train.

Police say the crash happened along the CSX tracks on County Road 3 in Garrett. On-scene deputies verified that one person was struck by a passing train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.