Convicted barn arsonist gets additional 30 years for role in Kosciusko County barn fires

By 16 News Now and Carli Luca
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is already serving a decades-long prison sentence for setting eight barns on fire in Elkhart County in 2021 is getting more prison time for his role in three other barn fires that same year in Kosciusko County.

As part of a plea agreement, Joseph Hershberger pleaded guilty to three counts of arson and was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for each count. These charges are in connection with three barns that were set ablaze in Kosciusko County at the following locations:

  • April 26, 2021: 4000 block of 1250 N (Milford)
  • June 10, 2021: W 1300 N and N 700 W
  • June 10, 2021: W 1150 N and W. Moore Road

Hershberger’s 30-year sentence will be served at the same time as the 50-year prison sentence he received almost a year ago for the Elkhart County barn fires.

Sherry Thomas is also facing charges related to the barn fires in Kosciusko County. You may remember she was sentenced to eight years of home detention and two years of probation for the Elkhart County barn burnings.

In addition to the charges in Kosciusko County, Hershberger and Thomas are also accused of setting fire to an Amish school in Marshall County.

Meanwhile, there’s another barn arson in St. Joseph County that Thomas and Hershberger are charged with but have never been prosecuted for. This one took place on May 3, 2021, in Madison Township.

Debbie Schmidt’s barn on Ash Road burned to the ground, but she is still waiting for her day in court. Schmidt says she’s been calling the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, asking for them to prosecute Hershberger and Thomas.

We’ll share how they’re responding to her quest for justice in a special report that airs tonight on 16 News Now at 6.

Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas
Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive Morning News

Community

25 Auburn businesses to participate in annual Chocolate & Wine Trail Friday night

25 Auburn businesses to participate in annual Chocolate & Wine Trail Friday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Auburn Main Street Association will host their annual Chocolate Trail through downtown Auburn Friday night. The trail features free sweet treats spanning across 25 Auburn local businesses.

News

FILE - Infestations of the insect, which boasts spotted, bright red wings, have been reported...

Spotted Lanternfly now found in northern Indiana, DNR says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to look for an invasive insect.

Crime

Man arrested Thursday following east side police chase, crashes into tree

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after leading police on a chase.

News

Rescue Mission

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is offering a Thanksgiving meal to-go

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is providing a meal to-go this Thanksgiving.

Latest News

News

21Alive News at 6

Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is offering a Thanksgiving meal to-go - clipped version

Updated: 12 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

Local pastors coming together to strengthen the community

Ubuntu Collaborative and Ten Point Coalition hold night of prayer

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kara Porzuczek
Local pastors coming together to strengthen the community.

News

Local pastors coming together to strengthen the community

Updated: 12 hours ago

Crime

Larry P. Andrus Jr.

Van Wert Police are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple counts, including murder

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The Van Wert Police Department is attempting to locate Larry P. Andurs Jr., age 48, of Van Wert, Ohio.

News

WATCH: IU legend Keith Smart discusses legacy of Coach Bobby Knight

WATCH: IU legend Keith Smart discusses legacy of coach Bob Knight

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
21Alive reporter Alex Null spoke with Keith Smart, who hit the game-winning shot against Syracuse in the 1987 National Championship, about the legacy of Bob Knight.

News

WATCH: IU legend Keith Smart discusses legacy of Coach Bob Knight

Updated: 13 hours ago