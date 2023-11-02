Allen County inmates’ attorney files status report on jail funding

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The attorney representing inmates in the current Allen County Jail has filed an update on funding for the new jail. Ken Falk filed the document this week stating they are uncertain.

In March 2022, Judge Damon Leichty found in favor of plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that included overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

Allen County Commissioners said to properly address these issues, they want to build a new jail. But in order to do so, the county council will need to approve a Correctional Local Income Tax (LIT) measure to help pay for its construction.

In July, the county council voted against the measure. Then on September 20, the council voted to postpone a second vote on the measure so they could go over relevant information. They told us they were still missing some necessary information.

After a status update in early October, the federal judge told the county to “either act or answer”, saying a definitive solution needs to be reached, setting a funding deadline of Oct. 31. Two weeks later, the county council voted 4-3 to adopt the Correctional LIT rate at .11% to pay for a new jail.

However, in past documents, Allen County Commissioners advised they needed a Correctional LIT rate of 0.20% to fund the new jail.

In the status update filed in Federal Court, Falk says they are uncertain as to whether Allen County Commissioners believe that the 0.11% Correctional LIT is sufficient to construct the facility that the county intends to build the new jail. He further requests that Allen County Commissioners be ordered to file a report as to the anticipated effect of the 0.11% and whether the tax and the amount will generate any alterations for the new Allen County Jail facility.

Falk also requested to know if the current timetable for the construction and opening of the new facility will still work with the 0.11% Correctional LIT rate.

A timeline for the construction of a new jail was also laid out.

Bidding – November 30, 2023

Construction Initiative – April (Spring) 2024

Completion of Construction – April (Spring) 2027

Also attached to the status report was a letter, from Allen County Commissioners to the county council. This is the same letter that was given to the council requesting that councilors impose a .15% Correctional LIT rate, down from their originally proposed .20%.

Since the document was filed the judge nor Commissioners have filed a response.

