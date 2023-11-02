Allen County inmates’ attorney files status report on jail funding

Attorney requests Commissioners to report if the 0.11% LIT rate will be sufficient to build new facility.
Renderings of the new Allen County Jail planned for 2911 Meyer Road.
Renderings of the new Allen County Jail planned for 2911 Meyer Road.(Elevatus Architecture)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The attorney representing inmates in the current Allen County Jail has filed an update on funding for the new jail. Ken Falk filed the document this week stating they are uncertain.

BACKGROUND: New Allen County Jail Updates

In March 2022, Judge Damon Leichty found in favor of plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit addressing myriad deficiencies at the Allen County Jail. His order demanded swift action by the sheriff and the county commissioners to address concerns that included overcrowding, staffing, and the treatment of inmates.

Allen County Commissioners said to properly address these issues, they want to build a new jail. But in order to do so, the county council will need to approve a Correctional Local Income Tax (LIT) measure to help pay for its construction.

In July, the county council voted against the measure. Then on September 20, the council voted to postpone a second vote on the measure so they could go over relevant information. They told us they were still missing some necessary information.

After a status update in early October, the federal judge told the county to “either act or answer”, saying a definitive solution needs to be reached, setting a funding deadline of Oct. 31. Two weeks later, the county council voted 4-3 to adopt the Correctional LIT rate at .11% to pay for a new jail.

However, in past documents, Allen County Commissioners advised they needed a Correctional LIT rate of 0.20% to fund the new jail.

In the status update filed in Federal Court, Falk says they are uncertain as to whether Allen County Commissioners believe that the 0.11% Correctional LIT is sufficient to construct the facility that the county intends to build the new jail. He further requests that Allen County Commissioners be ordered to file a report as to the anticipated effect of the 0.11% and whether the tax and the amount will generate any alterations for the new Allen County Jail facility.

Falk also requested to know if the current timetable for the construction and opening of the new facility will still work with the 0.11% Correctional LIT rate.

A timeline for the construction of a new jail was also laid out.

  • Bidding – November 30, 2023
  • Construction Initiative – April (Spring) 2024
  • Completion of Construction – April (Spring) 2027

Also attached to the status report was a letter, from Allen County Commissioners to the county council. This is the same letter that was given to the council requesting that councilors impose a .15% Correctional LIT rate, down from their originally proposed .20%.

Since the document was filed the judge nor Commissioners have filed a response.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Knight (247sports)
Legendary basketball coach Bob Knight has passed away
City of Fort Wayne sues Kia and Hyundai over rise in car thefts
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
Fiery Boone County semi crash leaves two dead
FWA shares sad news
FWA shares sad news: Hospitality PAWS team member Dana has passed away

Latest News

Pontiac Street Market set to open to public Monday
Legendary basketball coach Bob Knight has passed away
FILE PHOTO - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
AG Todd Rokita reprimanded by Indiana Supreme Court for remarks on abortion doctor
Bob Knight obituary
Texas Tech basketball coach Bob Knight, right, argues with a referee, front, during a game...
‘He influenced my life in ways I could never repay:’ IU community reacts to passing of Bob Knight