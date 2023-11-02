AG Todd Rokita reprimanded by Indiana Supreme Court for remarks on abortion doctor

FILE PHOTO - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
FILE PHOTO - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA) - The Indiana Supreme Court has issued a public reprimand for Attorney General Todd Rokita in light of remarks he made about Dr. Caitlin Bernard.

Earlier this year, the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission filed misconduct charges against Rokita for his comments about Dr. Bernard. The doctor disclosed that she provided abortion care for a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana from Ohio for care.

They say by referring to Dr. Bernard as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor--with a history of failure to report” during the Jesse Watters show in July 2022 while there was an ongoing investigation, Rokita violated Indiana Rule of Professional Conduct 3.6(a) and Indiana Rule of Professional Conduct 4.4(a), levying two charges.

According to a filing, the court found Rokita’s statements “had no substantial purpose other than to embarrass or burden the physician.”

The court then issued a public reprimand of Rokita, ordering him to pay $250 to cover necessary court proceedings. Justices Rush and Goff rejected the agreement, saying the discipline was “too lenient” based on Rokita’s position and the fact that he admitted to the misconduct.

You can read the full filing and Rokita’s response below.

Rokita filed a federal lawsuit against Indiana University Health in September, claiming the state’s largest hospital system violated patient privacy laws when Bernard publicly shared the girl’s story. Rokita’s lawsuit also names IU Healthcare Associates.

Bernard was reprimanded by Indiana’s medical licensing board in May, saying she didn’t abide by privacy laws by speaking publicly about the girl’s treatment. Hospital system officials have argued against that assertion.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

