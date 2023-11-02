12-year-old identified as pedestrian who was struck, killed by train in DeKalb Co.

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after they say a 12-year-old was struck and killed by a train while walking early Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened along the CSX tracks on County Road 3 in Garrett around 3:30 a.m. On-scene deputies verified that the teen was struck by a passing train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they have identified the person as 12-year-old Richard Buchtel of Altona.

The incident is still under investigation.

