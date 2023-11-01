Vegan Fort Wayne announces 3rd Annual Vegan Restaurant Week starting November 13
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Vegan Fort Wayne has announced its 3rd Annual Vegan Restaurant Week running November 13-19.
Officials say the week-long event “showcases the diversity and creativity of plant-based dining options throughout the city”.
The event grows bigger each year, with additional restaurants participating and more people enjoying the diverse, plant-based options.
A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found at HERE.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.