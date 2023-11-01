Vegan Fort Wayne announces 3rd Annual Vegan Restaurant Week starting November 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Vegan Fort Wayne has announced its 3rd Annual Vegan Restaurant Week running November 13-19.

Officials say the week-long event “showcases the diversity and creativity of plant-based dining options throughout the city”.

The event grows bigger each year, with additional restaurants participating and more people enjoying the diverse, plant-based options.

A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found at HERE.

Vegan Fort Wayne (staff)

