Vegan Fort Wayne announces 3rd Annual Vegan Restaurant Week starting November 13

FW Vegan Restaurant Week
FW Vegan Restaurant Week(staff)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Vegan Fort Wayne has announced its 3rd Annual Vegan Restaurant Week running November 13-19.

Officials say the week-long event “showcases the diversity and creativity of plant-based dining options throughout the city”.

The event grows bigger each year, with additional restaurants participating and more people enjoying the diverse, plant-based options.

A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found at HERE.

Vegan Fort Wayne
Vegan Fort Wayne(staff)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager in Sunday shooting on city’s south side dies, identified by coroner
Orland man killed in crash, police say
scene
UPDATE: One man in life-threatening condition after officer-involved shooting on West Main Street
A 6-year-old Georgia boy is in the hospital after investigators say he was hit by a car while...
6-year-old hit by car while trying to catch school bus, troopers say
Richard Allen
New trial date set in Delphi murders case for 2024

Latest News

City of Fort Wayne sues Kia and Hyundai over rise in car thefts
FWA shares sad news
FWA shares sad news: Hospitality PAWS team member Dana has passed away
"Grow Allen" Campaign
“Grow Allen” launches campaign focusing on “Degree” crisis
"Grow Allen" Campaign
"Grow Allen" Launches Campaign
Pee Wee Herman decoration stolen
Pee Wee Herman decoration missing, assumed stolen