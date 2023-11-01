Residents surprised by a white Halloween

Trick or treaters enjoyed a Halloween full of snow
By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Trick or Treating looked a little different tonight from past Halloweens as it began and ended with snow. Kids and parents alike were dressed in their warmest gear to take on the festivities. About an hour before trick or treating snow fell upon the Fort Wayne area leaving some kids worried about the future of the night.

“I thought I was gonna be getting frostbite like seven times tonight but it’s not that bad now,” said Jess Voyril who spent the evening dressed up as an Alien.

Over the past week the weather has shifted from a warm fall to a cold one. Even in just one singular day a big change has occurred.

“I was wearing shorts last night and now I’m wearing two layers of pants today,” says Voyril.

Little did he know the snow would return around 6:55 P.M. coming down even harder. Overall, it seemed to be a successful Halloween with plenty of treats and a couple of tricks from mother nature.

