Night of Lights returns to downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The magic of the upcoming Christmas season is about to fill Fort Wayne with the return of a highly-anticipated event.

According to Downtown Fort Wayne, the annual HolidayFest, featuring the Night of Lights is returning to downtown on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Organizers for the event say the lighting of Santa and His Reindeer, the Merry Christmas Wreath, and other attractions around downtown will happen that night.

Coordinators announced that the event will start at 5:45 p.m. Other family-friendly lighting hosted by downtown businesses will take place around the area. The event will end with a fireworks show at Parkview Field at 8 p.m.

Other events during this year’s HolidayFest will feature the classic Ringing of the Bells and the Window Decorating Contest.

