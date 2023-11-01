John Mellencamp extends tour to Muncie in March 2024

MUNCIE, Ind. (WTHR) - “Jack & Diane” will be coming to Muncie in the spring.

Indiana’s own John Mellencamp is extending his sold-out tour “Live and In Person 2023″ well into 2024.

He’ll take the stage in Emens Auditorium on Ball State University’s campus on Friday, March 22. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. ET. To get your tickets for the concert, click here.

