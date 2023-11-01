Hearing has been set in lawsuit against the Landmark Recovery facility in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A hearing has been set for the lawsuit against the Landmark Recovery facility in Bluffton.

Monday, a notice to appear was filed in Wells County Superior Court. The order states patients suing the now-closed facility and officials with Landmark Recovery to appear in court on Dec. 13. This comes after the patients’ attorney has filed a second amended complaint for damages.

The lawsuit suit was originally filed back in August. According to court documents, Praxis of Fort Wayne by Landmark Recovery is accused of “gross negligence and with wanton and in reckless disregard for the plaintiff’s health and safety.”

Over the past year, Landmark Recovery has been linked to five deaths at three of its facilities. One of those deaths was Celeste Cuthbert, who went missing on New Year’s Day 2023. Officials say she walked out of the Bluffton facility before being found dead one month later in a vacant yard next to Landmark Recovery.

The Bluffton facility had its license revoked and closed back in August.

A second lawsuit was filed against the Landmark Recovery facility in Mishawaka. That lawsuit was moved to Federal Court in September.

