Hearing has been set in lawsuit against the Landmark Recovery facility in Bluffton

Officials with Landmark are asking a judge to look at the state’s recent order to shut them down as leaked company emails exhibit a troubling work environment.(16 News Now)
By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A hearing has been set for the lawsuit against the Landmark Recovery facility in Bluffton.

Monday, a notice to appear was filed in Wells County Superior Court. The order states patients suing the now-closed facility and officials with Landmark Recovery to appear in court on Dec. 13. This comes after the patients’ attorney has filed a second amended complaint for damages.

BACKGROUND: Landmark Recovery addiction treatment centers’ licenses revoked - Attorney: ‘Lawsuit will be filed soon’ by former patients of Landmark Recovery in Bluffton - ‘This is not okay’: Loved ones speak out after Praxis by Landmark Recovery admits to mistakes - Landmark Recovery addiction treatment center to furlough employees, Landmark Recovery addiction centers files petition to reinstate licenses, Patient dies at Ohio Landmark facility, Indiana lawsuits moving to Federal Court

The lawsuit suit was originally filed back in August. According to court documents, Praxis of Fort Wayne by Landmark Recovery is accused of “gross negligence and with wanton and in reckless disregard for the plaintiff’s health and safety.”

Over the past year, Landmark Recovery has been linked to five deaths at three of its facilities. One of those deaths was Celeste Cuthbert, who went missing on New Year’s Day 2023. Officials say she walked out of the Bluffton facility before being found dead one month later in a vacant yard next to Landmark Recovery.

The Bluffton facility had its license revoked and closed back in August.

A second lawsuit was filed against the Landmark Recovery facility in Mishawaka. That lawsuit was moved to Federal Court in September.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

