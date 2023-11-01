Grant County Sheriff’s Office welcomes K-9 Bloodhound puppy

Ellie-Mae
Ellie-Mae(Grant County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a four-legged K-9 partner to its team.

According to a news release, Ellie-Mae is a four-month-old red bloodhound with green eyes. Deputies say she is replacing one of the department’s bloodhounds who died in September due to epilepsy.

The release says Ellie-Mae is a gift from the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.

Officers say the puppy’s training has started, and she and K-9 handler Deputy Jennifer Ressett spent last week in Kentucky training alongside other bloodhounds.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Night of Lights

Night of Lights returns to downtown

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The magic of the upcoming Christmas season is about to fill Fort Wayne with the return of a highly-anticipated event.

News

City of Fort Wayne sues Kia and Hyundai over rise in car thefts

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The City of Fort Wayne made a major announcement Wednesday morning.

News

Healthier Moms and Babies

“Fighting for Firsts”: Combating infant mortality in Allen County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Fort Wayne nonprofit Healthier Moms and Babies is raising money to support their programs in an effort to bring more babies in Allen County to their first birthday. Right now, 6 in every 1,000 babies born every year in Allen County don’t live to see their first birthday.

News

Officials with Landmark are asking a judge to look at the state’s recent order to shut them...

Hearing has been set in lawsuit against the Landmark Recovery facility in Bluffton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
A hearing has been set for the lawsuit against the Landmark Recovery facility in Bluffton.

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Wednesday morning forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Special Segments

Shrek The Musical

In the Arts: Shrek the Musical

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Herron and Evan Harris
Heather Herron chats about the upcoming Civic Theatre production of Shrek the Musical with Timya Townsend, who will play the role of Donkey.

Special Segments

21Alive News at 4

In the Arts: Shrek the Musical

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Fiery Boone County semi crash leaves two dead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A fiery crash in Boone County took the lives of two semi-truck drivers.

News

John Mellencamp extends tour to Muncie in March 2024

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Indiana’s own John Mellencamp is extending his sold-out tour “Live and In Person 2023″ well into 2024.

News

FWACC warns of “missing pet” scam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control are warning owners of missing pets about a scam that specifically targets them.