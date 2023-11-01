Grant County Sheriff’s Office welcomes K-9 Bloodhound puppy

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a four-legged K-9 partner to its team.

According to a news release, Ellie-Mae is a four-month-old red bloodhound with green eyes. Deputies say she is replacing one of the department’s bloodhounds who died in September due to epilepsy.

The release says Ellie-Mae is a gift from the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.

Officers say the puppy’s training has started, and she and K-9 handler Deputy Jennifer Ressett spent last week in Kentucky training alongside other bloodhounds.

