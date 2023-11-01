Grant County man arrested for firing gun near children at bus stop

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Grant County man was arrested after police say he fired a gun near children waiting for the school bus.

Police say they believe the incident happened between 6 and 7 a.m. on Monday on a street in the small town of Fowlerton.

According to a news release, Charles Doyle Jr. was interviewed and arrested by police.

Doyle faces a charge of a felon in possession of a handgun and criminal recklessness.

