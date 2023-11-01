FWACC warns of “missing pet” scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control are warning owners of missing pets about a scam that specifically targets them.

According to the organization’s website, they were alerted recently about a scammer who is telling owners their pet was found and needs between $600-$1300 in medical attention.

FWACC officials also say the scammer tells owners they need to go to the shelter or call within one hour.

The shelter urges anyone who receives any notification as such should not to give out information and to be cautious if currently missing a pet.

Officials say anyone missing a pet can check out the City of Fort Wayne website for animals at the shelter.

