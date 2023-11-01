FWA shares sad news: Hospitality PAWS team member Dana has passed away

FWA shares sad news
FWA shares sad news(staff)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has shared through its social media page that beloved Hospitality PAWS team member Dana has passed away.

FWA shares that Dana had been volunteering for years at the airport and has been a calming presence to thousands of passengers.

Dana’s sister Clarabelle is still volunteering at FWA.

