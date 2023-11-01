“Fighting for Firsts”: Combating infant mortality in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne nonprofit Healthier Moms & Babies is raising money to support their programs in an effort to bring more babies in Allen County to their first birthday. Right now, 6 in every 1,000 babies born every year in Allen County don’t live to see their first birthday.

Latest data provided by Healthier Moms & Babies shows that Indiana has a higher average infant mortality rate than the rest of the United States, recording 6.6 infant deaths per 1,000 babies born per year. Allen County sits at 6.9 infant deaths, while the 46806 zipcode specifically lands at 11.4.

They say the data shows women are struggling with mental health, neglecting regular healthcare, misunderstanding best practices and encountering economic struggles.

Healthier Moms & Babies is currently working on their “Fighting for Firsts” online-led campaign to raise money to support their programs. Those programs include mentorship for expecting families, in-home medical visits, mental health services, fatherhood services and more.

Their goal is to raise $45,000. Donations can be made online at this website.

