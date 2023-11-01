Fiery Boone County semi crash leaves two dead

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A fiery crash in Boone County took the lives of two semi-truck drivers.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 8:10 Monday evening around State Road 32 and County Road 700 W.

Officers say they were called to a “semi explosion.”

First responders said when they arrived at the scene, they saw two semi-tractors that were in a head-on collision and on fire.

Fire crews put out the flames, but 30-year-old Ranjeet Benipal of Fresno, California, and 31-year-old Kevin Barrientos of Indianapolis were found dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the collision is under investigation.

