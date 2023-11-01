East State Blvd. construction almost wrapped up, businesses share frustrations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you live in the area of the East State Blvd. construction, city officials say the end is in sight.

The construction zone on East State Boulevard has caused some headaches since early spring. It has also impacted some businesses in the area. This includes Heidi’s Pet Paradise and Hear Care Audiology.

“I feel bad for some of my older clients. Sometimes I think it makes them feel a bit more nervous to come in. But we’ve not had anybody cancel because of that.”

According to city officials the construction is meant to repair deteriorated concrete on the street. The concrete the was originally there was installed back in the 80′s. Crews are in the phase of the project where they are smoothing out the concrete.

“We appreciate the public’s patience with the project, and for sending in comments and questions about the progress of the work. As the contractor began their initial pavement removal this spring, it was discovered that the concrete was deteriorating from the bottom up which required substantially more repairs than originally thought. We are in the final stages of the State Boulevard repairs with the diamond grinding taking place right now, which will produce the smoother final driving surface. We would also remind the public that the work to reconstruct the intersection of Maplecrest Road is delayed until next summer, based on the feedback received from businesses this year. This delay was necessary to allow the intersection to be constructed in phases to maintain through traffic at the intersection. Once the Maplecrest Road intersection work is completed, Maplecrest Road will have consistent asphalt material south to Lake Avenue.”

