City of Fort Wayne sues Kia and Hyundai over rise in car thefts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne made a major announcement Wednesday morning.

City leaders announced in a release Wednesday that Fort Wayne has filed a lawsuit against the Kia and Hyundai manufacturers.

Mayor Tom Henry announced that the lawsuit is in response to the rise in car thefts in the city.

According to the news release, the city hired Keller Rohrback as lead counsel.

According to city officials, Fort Wayne had a 289% increase in thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in 2022, and 2023 saw almost 50% more thefts than in 2022.

Public safety has been and continues to be a top priority of my administration. I want residents to know that we understand their frustration with recent vehicle thefts. Law enforcement and our city attorney and her staff are doing everything possible to address this issue.”

Fort Wayne, according to city leaders, is one of multiple cities that have filed lawsuits. Other cities include Indianapolis, Chicago, New York City, Seattle, and Columbus.

