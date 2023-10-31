Tell Julian: A Visit to Wise Guys Downtown

By Julian Teekaram
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - You’re in for some good food and company at ‘Wise Guys Downtown’ in Huntington.

It’s the only Italian restaurant in the city!

Chef/Owner Garin Stephan says they’ve been open for about 9 months and the response from the community has been positive.

“Italian in Huntington! Nobody has really done it. That was my whole backing for wanting to do this,” said Stephan.

Something else nobody but Garin is doing in Huntington? Wood-fired pizzas!

They even have a little section inside where kids can make their own pies.

Garin put together quite the platter for 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram.

Watch the video to check out her review of the Blue Crab Stuffed Shells, Dons Lasagna and the Turtle Cheesecake.

To learn more about Wise Guys Downtown, click here.

