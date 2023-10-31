Teenager in Sunday shooting on city’s south side dies, identified by coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The minor critically wounded in a Sunday shooting on the city’s south side has died and identified by the coroner.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, 17-year-old Mario Davaughn Smith Jr. of Fort Wayne was listed in critical condition following Sunday’s shooting on Milton Street.

The coroner says he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The coroner’s report says Smith died from gunshot wounds to his chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officials say Smith is the 24th homicide for Allen County this year.

Police say a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the case.

The homicide is still under investigation by the coroner and police.

