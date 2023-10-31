Reminder: Allen County property taxes are due November 13

TAX
TAX(PROPERTY TAX MGN)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Treasurer’s office is reminding property owners in Allen County that November 13 is the deadline to pay property taxes.

Per a statement from the Treasurer’s office, the spring and fall tax bills were mailed in April. If you did not receive a bill or if you have misplaced it, a new one can be printed from the Treasurer’s website by clicking HERE and choosing “Quick Links”, then “Print a Tax Bill”.

Officials say the tax bills can be paid in a variety of ways:

  • Online options include payments from a savings or checking account, credit cards, Google Pay, and PayPal
  • Paying by phone at 1-844-576-2177
  • Mailing the payment to: Allen County Treasurer, PO Box 2540, Fort Wayne IN  46801-2540
  • Paying in person at the Treasurer’s office in the Rousseau Centre, 1 E Main Street, Suite 104 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ** You must bring your payment coupon or reprinted tax bill **
  • Drop Box: Taxpayers can deposit their payment in the drop box for the Clerk of the Court located on Main Street on the north side of the Court House

Sources say payments must be made in the Treasurer’s office or be postmarked by November 13 to be considered on time, and all late payments will incur a penalty.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Alive News at Noon

Bluffton Arson

Updated: 19 minutes ago
21Alive News at Noon

Crime

[Insert Caption Here]

Bluffton PD investigating October 28 fire, suspect arson, offering a reward for info

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the cause of an October 28 fire.

News

21Alive Morning News

Orland man killed in crash, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

21Alive Morning News

UPDATE: One man in life-threatening condition after officer-involved shooting on West Main Street

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Latest News

Special Segments

Check out Wise Guys in Huntington

Tell Julian: A Visit to Wise Guys Downtown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
You’re in for some good food and company at ‘Wise Guys Downtown’ in Huntington. It’s the only Italian restaurant in the city!

News

Tell Julian: A Visit to Wise Guys

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Richard Allen

New trial date set in Delphi murders case for 2024

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and Taylor Williams
A new trial date has been set for accused Delphi murderer Richard Allen.

Crime

Teenager in Sunday shooting on city’s south side dies, identified by coroner

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The minor critically wounded in a Sunday shooting on the city’s south side has died and identified by the coroner.

News

“Day with so many distractions”: FWPD shares safety reminders for Halloween night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
As families head out for a chilly evening of trick-or-treating Tuesday night, FWPD has a few reminders on how to stay safe as both a driver and a walker.

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive Morning News