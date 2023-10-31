Reminder: Allen County property taxes are due November 13

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Treasurer’s office is reminding property owners in Allen County that November 13 is the deadline to pay property taxes.

Per a statement from the Treasurer’s office, the spring and fall tax bills were mailed in April. If you did not receive a bill or if you have misplaced it, a new one can be printed from the Treasurer’s website by clicking HERE and choosing “Quick Links”, then “Print a Tax Bill”.

Officials say the tax bills can be paid in a variety of ways:

Online options include payments from a savings or checking account, credit cards, Google Pay, and PayPal

Paying by phone at 1-844-576-2177

Mailing the payment to: Allen County Treasurer, PO Box 2540, Fort Wayne IN 46801-2540

Paying in person at the Treasurer’s office in the Rousseau Centre, 1 E Main Street, Suite 104 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ** You must bring your payment coupon or reprinted tax bill **

Drop Box: Taxpayers can deposit their payment in the drop box for the Clerk of the Court located on Main Street on the north side of the Court House

Sources say payments must be made in the Treasurer’s office or be postmarked by November 13 to be considered on time, and all late payments will incur a penalty.

