Orland man killed in crash, police say

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of one person on Monday.

Officers say the crash happened late Monday afternoon on State Road 120 near County Road 300 West in Steuben County.

A news release from police officials says 73-year-old Darrel Walter, Jr. of Orland, was driving west on State Road 120 when he ran off the road and briefly drove through a cut cornfield before crashing into a tree.

First responders said when they arrived, Walter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say after talking with the coroner and Walter’s family, they believe he may have had a medical emergency before running off the road and crashing.

Police say the official cause of his death will be released by the coroner.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

