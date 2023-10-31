New trial date set in Delphi murders case for 2024

Richard Allen
Richard Allen(Staff)
By Evan Harris and Taylor Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A new trial date has been set for accused Delphi murderer Richard Allen.

According to our reporter in the courtroom, Richard Allen’s former defense attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, were pleading with Judge Fran Gull to let them stay on the case.

In the previous hearing, Judge Gull said Baldwin and Rozzi withdrew from the case due to “gross negligence” related to the leak of evidence.

Judge Gull then disqualified Rozzi and Baldwin and told them to hand over the evidence to the new defense attorneys, Robert Scremin and William Lebrato, who were also present in the courtroom.

Judge Gull set Allen’s new trial date for Oct. 15-31, 2024.

Allen was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, on two charges of murder in the 2017 killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13.

The two girls went missing while hiking on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found the next day in a heavily wooded area near the trail by the Monon High Bridge.

