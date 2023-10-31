Indiana healthcare leaders hoping to raise awareness on youth mental health crisis

By Alex Null
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “Unfortunately, we’re dealing with a national crisis with youth mental health,” Riley Children’s Health President Gil Peri said. “One in five kids unfortunately have a mental health condition that they’re living with today.”

It’s those kind of heartbreaking statistics that are motivating Indiana health officials to try and solve the youth mental health crisis.

Leaders with Riley Children’s Health are playing their part through a statewide program to help young people.

“We know as a state we can do better, and I’m really optimistic that we can,” Peri said.

Part of that program includes presenting a documentary called “Racing to Respond” which features two Hoosier families who’ve been touched by the crisis.

Leaders say one key takeaway for parents is to pay attention to their child’s feelings.

“I think the most important thing as a parent is to listen and hear what’s really being said,” Elaine Cox with Riley Children’s Health said.

Riley officials add we must all work towards creating a better system to support Hoosier kids.

“We’re able to identify barriers and what we’re going to do differently as a state to improve our support of these kids,” Peri said.

There is help out there. The national suicide lifeline is 9-8-8.

If you’d like more information about the documentary and Riley Children’s Health, click here.

