Canadian Solar to build $800 million solar panel factory in southeastern Indiana, employ about 1,200

Canadian Solar announced a new solar manufacturing facility will be in Jeffersonville,...
Canadian Solar announced a new solar manufacturing facility will be in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Courtesy: Canadian Solar Inc. / C2 Strategic Communications.(WAVE News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ontario-based Canadian Solar Inc. will build an $800 million solar panel factory in southeastern Indiana that will employ about 1,200 workers once production is fully ramped up, the company said Monday.

Canadian Solar said it will build the new photovoltaic cell factory at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, an Ohio River city located just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Production is expected to begin by the end of 2025, with the plant producing the equivalent of about 20,000 high-power solar panels per day, said the company, which is headquartered in Guelph, Ontario.

The finished solar cells will be shipped to Canadian Solar’s module assembly facility in Mesquite, Texas.

“Establishing this factory is a key milestone that will enable us to better serve our U.S. customers with the most advanced technology in the industry,” said Dr. Shawn Qu, founder and CEO of Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar said it plans to begin hiring for new positions in mid-2024 and will ramp up hiring in early 2025 to fully staff the Jeffersonville plant.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement that the new solar panel plant in Jeffersonville “will put our skilled Hoosier workforce at the center of cultivating solar power, making energy efficient panels more accessible to consumers across the country.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has committed to providing Canadian Solar with up to $9.7 million in tax credits and up to $400,000 in conditional training grants, among other incentives. The company can claim those state benefits once investments are made, and employees are hired and trained.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Alive Morning News

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 9 minutes ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Orland man killed in crash, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officers with the Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of one person on Monday.

News

Southwood Volleyball Heads to the State Finals

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

scene

UPDATE: One man in life-threatening condition after officer-involved shooting on West Main Street

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer and Alex Null
FWPD is responding Monday night to a shooting in 1800 block of West Main Street.

Latest News

News

Indiana healthcare leaders hoping to raise awareness on youth mental health crisis

Indiana healthcare leaders hoping to raise awareness on youth mental health crisis

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Leaders at Riley Children's Health are hoping to raise awareness for youth mental health and save lives.

News

Indiana healthcare leaders hoping to raise awareness on youth mental health crisis

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Homestead celebrates cross country state champs

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

21Alive News at 4

More Brewing breaks ground

Updated: 15 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

staff photo

Didier announces plan to appoint new police chief if elected, Mayor Henry responds

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Mayoral candidate Tom Didier announced his intent to appoint a new police chief if elected mayor in the upcoming election.

News

Delphi Murders

Delphi murders suspect says court is ‘leaving the public and media in the dark’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tom Powell and WPTA Staff
Attorneys representing Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen have filed a petition asking for the Indiana Supreme Court to take action in the case.