Bluffton PD investigating October 28 fire, suspect arson, offering a reward for info

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the cause of an October 28 fire.

Per Bluffton PD’s press release, a structure fire was reported at 2905 North Main Street in Bluffton on October 28 around 2:20 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the back of the house was engulfed in flames. The crew extinguished the fire without incident.

Bluffton PD’s initial investigation leads them to believe that the fire was intentionally started.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bluffton Police Department’s Detective MJ Heckel at 260-824-3320.

