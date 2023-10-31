Attorney General warns that child identity theft is rising

WVVA
(Monkey Business Images)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Attorney General Todd Rokita sent out a release warning Hoosiers that child identity theft is a major concern, and it’s on the rise.

This crime happens when a hacker steals a child’s personal information and uses it to receive benefits or services. Scammers use Social Security numbers, names, addresses, and dates of birth to apply for services like health care coverage, opening a bank or credit card account, applying for a loan, renting a place to live, etc.

Sources say around 1.3 million children have their identities stolen every year.

“Our children do not typically have credit reports, which presents a blank slate for criminals to apply for credit and take out loans in their name. This type of theft can go undetected for years until they apply for a car loan or their first credit card” Rokita says.

The Attorney General suggests that if your child’s identity is hacked, report and close the fraudulent accounts, freeze your child’s credit, then call 1-800-382-5516 to report it. You can also report suspected cybercriminal scams to the FBI at IdentityTheft.gov.

