Three arrested in Huntington in connection to card skimming found at local bank

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Huntington say they arrested three people Saturday in connection to a card-skimming device found at a local bank.

Officers say late Saturday afternoon, the police department learned about a card slimming device found on an ATM at a Flagstar Bank on Guilford Street.

Responding officers say when they arrived at the bank, they found the device and contacted local detectives and the FBI.

Officials say police found three suspects who are believed to be involved.

Officers do not believe any card information was accessed. According to police, the three people arrested face charges, including unlawful possession of a skimming device and criminal mischief.

