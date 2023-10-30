“More Brewing” restaurant and brewpub breaks ground at new downtown location

More Brewing Company
More Brewing Company(Press Release)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “More Brewing Company” has broken ground on a restaurant and brewery in downtown Fort Wayne.

Per a release from the City of Fort Wayne, More Brewing will build a two-story restaurant and brewery with a riverfront patio and terrace near the intersection of Calhoun and Fourth Street.

“More Brewing is a significant addition to the tremendous momentum and investments we’re experiencing along our riverfront,” said Mayor Henry.

Ground Breaking
Ground Breaking(staff)

“We’re thrilled to embark on the journey of establishing our inaugural restaurant and brewpub in Indiana at North River, which stands as one of the top development sites in both the region and the state,” expressed Sunny Patel, an owner of More Brewing Company.

Sources say they anticipate this project to be completed in early 2025.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
FWPD: Shooting investigation underway on Lower Huntington Road Sunday night
Bus vs SUV crash in Monroeville leaves two seriously injured
11-year-old Fort Wayne boy found safe, missing since early Saturday evening
The cutout was found hanging from a noose at a site on Prospect Avenue and East 8th Street in...
Human figure cardboard cutout hanging from noose found at construction site
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Bus vs SUV crash in Monroeville leaves two seriously injured
21Alive News at Noon
DeKalb County Commissioners halt solar-farm plan with Monday’s vote
Leaf collection begins for city’s north side
21Alive Morning News
FWPD: Shooting investigation underway on Lower Huntington Road Sunday night