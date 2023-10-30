“More Brewing” restaurant and brewpub breaks ground at new downtown location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “More Brewing Company” has broken ground on a restaurant and brewery in downtown Fort Wayne.

Per a release from the City of Fort Wayne, More Brewing will build a two-story restaurant and brewery with a riverfront patio and terrace near the intersection of Calhoun and Fourth Street.

“More Brewing is a significant addition to the tremendous momentum and investments we’re experiencing along our riverfront,” said Mayor Henry.

Ground Breaking (staff)

“We’re thrilled to embark on the journey of establishing our inaugural restaurant and brewpub in Indiana at North River, which stands as one of the top development sites in both the region and the state,” expressed Sunny Patel, an owner of More Brewing Company.

Sources say they anticipate this project to be completed in early 2025.

