Minor with life-threatening injuries in overnight shooting
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say a minor was hospitalized after an overnight shooting.
Officers say the shooting happened near the 1000 block of Milton Street, on the city’s south side, a little after 11:30 Sunday night.
A news release says a minor was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police at the scene said the young person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
The release says the victim and witnesses say the possible suspects were all minors.
The cause of the shooting is under investigation.
