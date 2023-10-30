Minor with life-threatening injuries in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say a minor was hospitalized after an overnight shooting.

Officers say the shooting happened near the 1000 block of Milton Street, on the city’s south side, a little after 11:30 Sunday night.

A news release says a minor was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police at the scene said the young person was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The release says the victim and witnesses say the possible suspects were all minors.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

